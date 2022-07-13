Love Island spoilers: Davide admits doubt about Ekin-Su Are the pair coming to an end?

One of Love Island’s favourite couples, Ekin-Su and Davide, might be on the rocks – and we’re not happy about it! In Wednesday night’s episode, Davide opened up about his doubts about Ekin-Su – admitting he doesn’t like how she acts around the other boys.

Speaking about her reaction to Adam’s arrival in the villa to Coco, he said: “I see how she acts when a guy above the average enters the Villa every time. Sometimes the way she acts to the boys I don’t like.”

Coco replied: “Do you think you’ll ever trust her?” to which he replied: “Because of the past I don’t know if I’ll ever fully trust her.”

Dami suggested they have to build on the trust, and Davide pulls Adam for a discussion about what Ekin-Su spoke to him about when he first arrived at the villa.

Do you think Davide and Ekin-Su will stick together?

Meanwhile, Adam invited three girls – Summer, Danica and Paige – to the Hideaway terrace for dates. While sitting down with Paige, she joked: “As if you picked me last!” to which he quipped: “Do you think the best first or best last?”

Are Davide and Ekin-Su on the rocks?

Finally, Gemma and Luca have at least gone on their first date together, where Gemma explained: “I love listening to your conversations with the lads because I’m sat there literally wetting myself, but when it comes to us two you are like soft. You’re quite soft. It’s nice. Just something a bit about you.” Luca agreed, saying: “A little bit…”

Gemma replies: “Yeah, a little bit about you…I haven’t met someone like you before. I think it’s rare to meet someone like you.”

