What has Love Island star Gemma Owen done to her lips? We consulted experts for their opinion

Love Island contestant Gemma Owen's fans have been worrying for the 19-year-old after she's been sporting what looks like a split lip for several weeks.

Comments from concerned viewers read: "I'm honestly worried about the constant lip splits! I hope they are not painful," and: "Her lips! When I see her on my screen I wonder if she's in pain."

WATCH: Love Island's Jacques talks split from Gemma Owen

Another fretted: "God save my sister and give her some Vaseline."

Fans of the show needn't worry though. Gemma's lip crease isn't actually caused by a split, it's likely to be her choice of lip filler instead.

"There is a popular technique, known as 'keyhole lip technique' or 'lip cleavage technique'," explains Dr. Raj Arora. "This is where a thin thread is placed between the lower teeth and pulled down over the lower lip and lip filler injections are placed strategically around the thread to create fullness but also distinct 'pillows' in the lower lip leading to a lip cleavage.

Gemma Owen's lip crease has caused concerns among viewers

"Gemma appears to have had her lips injected in this way leading to the line/indent in her lower lip," Dr. Arora continues.

"The string/floss being pressed down prevents the filler from getting to the midline," adds Dr. Tara Francis, aesthetic doctor and founder of Enhance by Dr Tara.

Gemma Owen likely had keyhole technique lip fillers

Dr. Tara goes into further detail, explaining: "The natural anatomy of the lower lip has what we call tubercles, and they are either side of the midline. In some cases, people may want this to be exaggerated, which is when the above technique could be used."

This particular lip filler technique is sometimes called the 'Angelina Jolie technique' according to Dr. Arora. "This is because Angelina naturally has very full lips but also has a distinctive indent running down the centre of her bottom lip. There is a clear lip cleavage and pillows can be seen either side. Therefore, natural variants in appearance of the lip can lead to an indent of this kind."

Gemma Owen has a pillowy pout

Gemma's lips certainly look more natural than lip fillers sported by contestants in the past, with a soft pillowy-looking pout rather than the exaggerated lips we sometimes see. This could be the result of 'lip-flip' filler.

This sees botulinum toxin injected into the muscle around the lip to relax the top lip. "This would again give her a much fuller pout and less gummy show when smiling," says Dr. Arora.

