Love Island star Jacques’ family shares emotional update following villa exit

Love Island star Jacques’ family have shared an update about the reality show contestant after he left the villa. The contestant, who exited to show following a fall out with fellow islander Adam, decided to go the show quits following a tearful goodbye, prompting viewers to question exactly what happened for him to make the decision.

MORE: Love Island viewers all have same complaint as Jacques leaves villa

Taking to Instagram, his mum Janet shared a TikTok fan video of Jacques in the villa, showing moments with Paige as well as his bromance with Luca, and confirmed that the rugby player has returned from the villa, writing: “He is home.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island Adam Collard's famous ex Zara McDermott in shock as he returns to villa

Jacques’ sister previously reached out to viewers to support her brother, revealing that he has ADHD. She wrote: "By no means is this a get out clause for his actions but it is to show that he can fundamentally struggle with his emotions at times.

MORE: Love Island inspired baby names – most popular ones to consider

MORE: 5 things you need to know about Love Island bombshell Coco Lodge

"He is an amazing person who I’m proud to call my friend/little brother. All the hate thrown towards Jacques doesn’t go to him directly….It comes to his loved ones who have always supported him and not just whilst he is on Love Island. Love Island, although real. Is still a show where the producers do have control and we see 45minutes out of the 1440 in 24hours… Please be kind.”

Jacques left the show on Tuesday

Telling Paige about his decision to quit the show, Jacques said: “You mean so much to me, you know that. The past two weeks, I'm finding it hard. I'm trying to put a brave face on but things are getting to me. I just wish I could finish my journey with you in here but, I'm going to home today… Still enjoy your time in here. Do what you need to do. Don't even think about me when I leave.'

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.