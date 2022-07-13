Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon reveal why they have split The couple have called time on their relationship after just under a year

Gather around the firepit readers as we've got some very sad news to share with you. After being together for just a year Love Island winners, Millie Court and Liam Reardon have announced that they have broken up.

Millie, 25, and Liam, 22, had their ups and downs in the villa but were ultimately crowned winners of the 2021 series and took home the £50,000 prize. Their split comes almost a year on from the finale, with the 2022 series currently airing. While they have not revealed the reason for their break up, Millie has said it was a "tough decision", but the right one in a statement posted to Instagram.

WATCH: Love Island Adam Collard's famous ex Zara McDermott in shock as he returns to villa

The blonde beauty told her followers on Instagram Stories: "Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated. It's been a tough decision and I am gutted but it's ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you for every single one of you for supporting our relationship."

"Nothing will ever take away the amazing experience we have shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does," she continued. "We're both ready for new chapters and I'm excited for what's next."

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won the 2021 series

Liam took to his own social media profile shortly after to confirm the sad news and reveal that the couple will "continue to be friends".

"Honestly so gutted. But thank you to everyone single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we've been so lucky to both come into each other's lives."

He added: "I will remain Millie's biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will also do amazing. We're both ready for new chapters and I'm excited for what's next. Again I just want to thankyou all for supporting us on what's been an incredible journey."

