Ekin-Su’s performance in Turkish drama North Star unearthed - and she definitely have skills! Someone give her the biggest Oscar in the villa

Ekin-Su has been one of the most entertaining islanders on Love Island in 2022 thanks to her balcony antics, her villa gossiping and her general knowledge of how to make good television - but it looks like she was already very entertaining years before joining the ITV2 series as one of the main character in a Turkish drama, North Star. But have you ever actually seen her in action? Check out an unearthed clip from her time on the show…

So what is the drama about? The synopsis from Beta Series reads: "After a simple upbringing, Kuzey moved away from his hometown in northern Turkey to the big city of Istanbul. He fell in love, got a great job, and had three daughters, but as a result was excommunicated by his family.

WATCH: Love Island's Ekin-Su starred in a Turkish drama

"But when Kuzey's world comes crashing down after his wife walks out on him, he is left with no choice but to return to his boyhood home and beg for forgiveness from the community he rejected — and that rejected him." In the series, Ekin-Su plays a love rival of a character, Isil, and appears in seven episodes, and a clip on TikTok shows her arguing with another character - and she’s definitely got skills!

Ekin-Su has been a fan favourite in the 2022 series

Viewers took to Twitter to defend Ekin-Su on Wednesday night after Davide admitted that he didn’t like how she reacts when new boys come to the villa. He then told her she was turning the argument into a show, saying: "Now you're doing the show again. Ekin-Su I'm tired to be with you, honestly, now you want to do the show again."

Ekin-Su replied: "I’m doing the show? It's always my fault isn't it? He's doing the show look," before clapping him as he walked away from her.

Ekin-Su appeared on North Star

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Davide got to know Danica, Antigoni, coco and mollie, yet Ekin-Su is still getting [expletive] for what she did with Jay at the start? The misogyny this season is CRAZY." Another person added: "I can’t with Davide saying Ekin is fake and can’t trust her when he is still kissing her and perusing her yet slagging her off behind her back."

