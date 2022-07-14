Love Island viewers confused as show 'breaks rule' with series first

Love Island viewers were left confused on Wednesday night as the show aired a rare clip that they are convinced was a first for the programme.

MORE: Love Island: All the couples who are still together after meeting in the villa

Halfway through the instalment, following Adam Collard's three dates with Paige, Danica and Summer, fans watched as Davide and Ekin-Su served up plates of spaghetti to their fellow islanders - and we actually got to see them eat dinner together for once!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davide and Ekin-Su's romantic wine date

Viewers were surprised as the reality show only usually airs the contestants eating breakfast, which they have to make themselves using supplies from the fridge and the pantry.

One person took to Twitter writing: "That's the first time I've actually seen the islanders eating dinner," while another added: "Why did they throw in the random clip of them all eating after never including a dinner time clip before??? I thought they would use a clip for an important reason but they broke their no dinner time footage rule for literally no reason. Lol."

A third fan commented: "Islanders eat dinner??? Thought they lived off breakfast and attempted smoothies."

MORE: This Love Island star left Married at First Sight UK to become an Islander

MORE: 9 of the most dramatic moments in Love Island history

Usually, the islanders are provided lunch and dinner by a catering company that would make the food off-site before bringing it into the villa. While we have actually seen the islanders cook dinner for each other in previous seasons, it's rare for viewers to see them do it outside of a challenge.

Davide cooked his fellow islanders dinner on Wednesday's episode

But what do they eat? According to the show's producer, Mike Spencer, the cast are provided with a variety of foods. He said on Reddit: "They have a real mix of foods, everything from lovely fresh salads to roast dinners on a Sunday! Even in the heat they still have a roast dinner."

MORE: What will be the next big challenge for Love Island villa after Casa Amor?

Chloe Burrows, a finalist in last year's series, also revealed that the islanders in her season were even treated to foods from McDonald's on a few occasions. Speaking on the Reality Podcast with Will Njobvu on Friday, she admitted that the contestants would order a "disgraceful" amount of food, so much so, that the producers had to create a spreadsheet to keep track of their orders.

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.