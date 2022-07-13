9 of the most dramatic moments in Love Island history Let's take a trip down memory lane...

Love Island's current series has provided more dramatic moments than we ever expected and, we have to say, we are hooked. But it's inspired us to take a little trip down memory lane to reminisce about some other explosive scenes from over the years – and boy have there been some corkers!

There have been so many worth mentioning, but here are nine fiery moments from Love Island's history we think deserve a special mention...

Series 8: Jacques meets his match

In the most recent episode, Jacques was left feeling a little rattled when Adam Collard (yes, that Adam) came back into the villa as a bombshell and made a beeline for Paige. After confronting Paige about their conversation, Jacques eventually decided to leave the villa, stating he didn't feel "himself". So will Paige and Adam become an item? Time will tell.

Series 8: 'You're a liar, actress!'

Ah, Davide. Who knew this initially quiet and reserved Italian stallion would deliver one of the most iconic lines ever. After Ekin-Su decided to crawl about on the terrace to sneak off with Jay, it's fair to say he lost his cool. But, the pair have since made amends – phew!

Series 7: Faye and Teddy come to blows

After returning from Casa Amor, Teddy and Faye's relationship was tested after the Islanders were shown footage of the boys during their stay in the second villa. The argument seemingly lasted throughout the evening, and Faye's behaviour did spark some complaints to Ofcom. But the pair are still together to this day! We love a happy ending.

Faye and Teddy had many tense moments, but are still together to this day!

Series 6: Congrats, hun

Shaughna came back from Casa Amor only to find her partner, Callum, had since cracked on with a newbie named Molly. Ouch. That had to hurt. Callum insisted he had a better connection with the bombshell and Shaughna delivered her iconic "Congrats, hun" line with the perfect level of sarcasm.

Shaughna was dumped after Casa Amor

Series 5: Jordan and Anna's jaw-dropping row

This argument was a big one and sparked a million memes. Jordan was initially coupled up with Anna but he had moved to India, telling her he was interested. Despite India stating she was more interested in Ovie, Anna still was left unimpressed by her former partner's decisions. Cue dramatic showdown. One for the books, this one.

Jordan and Anna had a big row during series five

Series 5: Amy comes back to tell Curtis she loves him

Amy and Curtis had a big blow-up when Amy came back from Casa Amor with a plan to profess her love for Curtis, only for him to have moved on to pastures new. The pair broke up after agreeing that Curtis interests weren't invested enough in Amy or their relationship. To be fair to the guy, he just wanted to be the one to make sure everyone had a coffee and was ready for the morning, so he was a little preoccupied…

Curtis and Amy's split came soon after Casa Amor

Series 3: Theo calls Jonny a 'tuna melt'

Who knew calling someone a "tuna melt" could be so simple yet hilariously effective? After bombshell Theo came in, Jonny and Tyla's relationship was tested and she ended up jumping ship. And there were a few more choice words thrown about the fire pit between the Islanders. TV gold.

Theo caused quite the stir when he set his sights on Tyla in series three

Series 4: Adam and Rosie's downfall

Since he's returned to Majorca for part two of his Love Island journey, we couldn't forget to mention the explosive row between Adam and Rose during series four. Rosie was heartbroken after finding out he had moved onto Zara and confronted him in a very tense conversation that hit headlines at the time.

Adam first appeared on the show in series four

Series 2: Kady and Malia get heated

Series two of Love Island was arguably one of the most explosive. Islanders Kady and Malia locked horns when Kady spilt her drink on Malia while sitting around the fire pit. Kady insisted it was an accident, but fireworks still ensued and security was forced to step in.

Series two of Love Island was very dramatic

Series 1: Bethany and Jess' argue

The first series of the revived Love Island cemented the reality show as on the most popular on TV. In one dramatic moment, Bethany and Jess had a very discussion after Jess first entered the villa and wasn't exactly given a warm welcome. Plenty of other Islanders got involved after Bethany branded her "fake" and it took a while for things to cool off…

