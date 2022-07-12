Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode makes rare comment on family life in new interview The actor was appearing on This Morning on Tuesday

Downton Abbey actor Matthew Goode has made a rare comment on his family life in a new interview. The star, who is known for his role as Henry Talbot in the period drama franchise, appeared on Tuesday's episode of This Morning when he made the sweet revelation about his wife and children.

Matthew was chatting to ITV presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary about what was coming up in the actor's busy schedule, when he admitted that quality time with his loved ones was on the list.

WATCH: The cast of Downton Abbey reminisce about 12 years of the franchise

"What are you doing in life, what's next for you?" asked Dermot, to which Matthew replied: "In life, I'm about to go on holiday with the kids and my wife to Greece," before hinting the trip was a novelty for the family-of-five: "I'm normally working!"

The actor's wife is Sophie Dymoke and the pair have been together for many years after becoming an item in 2005. The couple are thought to have tied the knot in 2015 and are the parents to three children.

Matthew with his wife, Sophie

Their first daughter, Matilda, was born in 2009 and their second daughter, Teddie Eleanor, was born in 2013. They then welcomed their youngest, a boy named Ralph, in 2015.

Matthew prefers to keep his family and personal life out of the spotlight, so opening up about his family's summer plans was a rarity for the star. However, the actor, whose other credits include The Crown and Official Secrets, told Red magazine in 2018 about his work-life balance.

The actor appeared on This Morning to talk about his new show, The Offer

"I have three children and a lovely wife and I just don't like being away from them. Of course, needs must occasionally. But I'm very lucky. I've been able to mix work and family," he said.

"When the kids go to school, I go fishing. Sophie used to ride a lot when she was a child and she recently got back into that. So we have a bit of fun on the side."

Matthew's next project comes in the form of The Offer on Paramount Plus. The new series, which also stars Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and Colin Hanks, tells the story of how the legendary movie The Godfather was made. The Offer is available to stream now.

