Downton Abbey: A New Era gets streaming release date - and it's so soon!

We've got good news, Downton Abbey fans. The much-loved period drama's sequel has finally been given a streaming release date - and it's very soon!

It's been announced that Downton Abbey: A New Era will debut on Peacock in a week's time on Friday 24 June 2022, allowing viewers to catch up with the Crawleys from the comfort of their own homes.

In the meantime, all six seasons of the hit series, the 2019 first feature film and the one-hour special The Manners of Downton Abbey are currently available on the streaming site. The news is sure to delight fans who didn't get a chance to see the film when it landed in theatres back in Spring or those who are keen to watch it again.

Written by Julian Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis, the second film sees the residents of Downton journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess' newly inherited villa while a film crew descend on their stately home to shoot a Hollywood flick.

It sees Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and the rest of the main cast make their return alongside some new faces, including Dominic West, Hugh Dancy and Laura Haddock.

If you're not already a Peacock customer, you can sign up to the streaming service for $4.99 a month or get an annual membership for $49.99.

For those in the UK and the rest of the world who don't have access to Peacock, the film is currently available now to rent for £15.99 from Amazon Prime Video. You'll have 30 days to start watching after renting and 48 hours to finish the movie once you've hit play.

And for those who would prefer to own a physical copy of Downton Abbey: A New Era, you can pre-order the sequel on DVD and Blu-ray for £9.99 and £15, respectively ahead of its home release in August 2022.

