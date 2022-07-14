Outlander fan favourite set to star in Channel 5 drama - and it looks seriously good The four-part series sounds seriously good

Channel 5 have revealed their latest drama series, Riptide, and it sounds like it has a seriously impressive cast. Stars including EastEnders’ Jo Joyner, Shameless actor Ciaran Griffiths and Wentworth actor Ally Fowler are set to join the cast alongside Outlander fan favourite David Berry, who plays Lord John Grey in the hit period drama.

MORE: Outlander fans left outraged following disappointing news ahead of season seven

So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: "Filmed in Melbourne, Alison’s life is plunged into despair when her new Australian husband vanishes after a morning surf. Did he get caught in a dangerous riptide – or is there more to his disappearance than meets the eye?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Grey appeared in Outlander season six

Chatting about the show, Jo said: "I am really excited to be working with the fantastic teams at Fremantle, Channel 5 and 10 in Australia, and playing Alison. She is such a warm and layered character whose world is turned upside down, just when it seemed like her life was finally coming together. I am also thrilled to be filming in the fabulous city of Melbourne and surrounding countryside, an area that I have always wanted to explore."

MORE: 5 questions we desperately need answering in Outlander season seven

MORE: Sam Heughan stuns fans with incredible achievement - and it'll surprise you

We can't wait to check out his new show

The series is set to be aired in 2022, so fans won’t have too long to wait to see what it is all about!

David previously opened up about his role as Lord John Grey in Outlander, and revealed why he thinks fans love the role so much, telling HELLO!: "Lord John is essentially the audience's POV when they're looking at Jamie. Audiences are quite infatuated with Jamie as we know and everytime [John] has his heart eyes looking at Jamie I think that the audience can immediately connect with that feeling."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.