Love Island spoilers: Tasha asks Andrew to be her boyfriend 

Love Island upcoming episode is set to see the first boyfriend and girlfriend of the villa, and we’re excited! In the preview for the upcoming episode, it has been revealed that Tasha has a plan to make things official with Andrew.

In the episode, Tasha plots a special surprise and gathers her fellow Islanders to let them know she’s going to need their help, saying: "I’ve been planning on making Andrew my boyfriend! I’ve made up a whole speech.”

WATCH: Andrew and Paige discuss the recoupling

She then leaves notes about the villa in special places for Andrew to find, and Tasha waits nervously for the other islanders to get Andrew hunting for them - but will Andrew actually say yes? We can’t wait to find out. The couples are certainly growing stronger since Casa Amor, with Indiyah and Dami back on track, as well as Gemma and Luca, Tasha and Andrew and Ekin-Su and Davide still going strong.

Do you think the pair should be official?

Meanwhile, a recoupling sees the boys pick who they want to couple up with, with one of the boys saying: "I absolutely adore her and I find myself always wanting to be around her. When I miss her the feeling is unbearable." Luca, anyone? Adam also makes his decision, saying: "From the moment I came in here, she made me feel most welcome.”

The show will also have the islanders take part in the first challenge in a long time at the 'Lips Inn pub'. The guys vs girls challenge will see the islanders tasked with racing to fill up huge empty pint glasses, then slip and sliding their way to the finish line, before pouring their hard-earned liquid into the containers.

