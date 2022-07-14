What does Love Island's Adam Collard do for work? Find out what the Geordie star does for a living

Love Island star Adam Collard has been in the villa for less than a week and has already managed to shake up one of the strongest couples in the villa.

While viewers watch the hunky Geordie crack on with Paige Thorne over the coming days, they may be curious to know what he does for a living. Read on to find out all about his business here…

What is Adam Collard's business?

Adam is an online fitness coach who runs his own personal training business. He is the founder of Sculpt Fitness, which describes itself as "Newcastle's number one base for functional fitness and results" and also offers training guides in the form of e-books.

Describing his passion for fitness on his website page, Adam writes: "Since catching the gym bug, racking up thousands of PT hours and then opening my own gym in the space of three years, I have gained a hell of a lot of knowledge when it comes to getting people to reach their very own personal goals."

He continues: "I feel like I've achieved a lot already in the sense of my own physique and business goals but it wasn't enough. I always enjoyed helping people reach their goals when working in gyms from a young age."

Adam runs his own fitness business

He also says that his "ultimate goal" is to "hit everybody I possibly can on a worldwide scale through these guides and the academy."

Alongside his fitness business, Adam hosts The Lift Laugh Life Podcast, in which he chats to guests about all things fitness, business and life, and he also frequently uploads videos to his Youtube channel, offering fitness tutorials and business tips.

When was Adam Collard last on Love Island?

Adam first appeared on the ITV show back in 2018 during season four. Viewers may remember that he shared romances with four girls during his time in the villa. After striking up a connection with Kendall Rae-Knight, he moved on just days later with Rosie Williams before brutally dumping her for Zara McDermott.

Adam enjoyed a date with Paige in the latest episode

After Zara was voted off, Adam coupled up with new bombshell Darylle Sargeant before leaving the villa himself a few days later.

