Who did Love Island's Adam Collard couple up with? Watch explosive season four moment The icon is returning to the villa on Monday

Love Island viewers were first introduced to Adam Collard back in 2018 during the reality show's fourth season.

The hunky Geordie was soon branded as the season's "villain" for his actions in the villa. But who exactly did he couple up with?

WATCH: The iconic moment from season four when Rosie confronts Adam

Who did Adam Collard couple up with?

Adam, who is now a fan favourite contestant, entered the season four villa on day one and lasted until day 32. He was given just 24 hours to get to know all of the girls upon entering the villa before deciding which islander he was going to steal in the next recoupling.

On day two, Adam chose to couple up with former retail manager Kendall Rae-Knight, who is now 30 and boasts almost 800k followers on Instagram, stealing her from Niall Aslam.

The couple soon shared the first kiss of the series but it wasn't plain sailing from there. During a challenge, Adam smooched Rosie Williams, who is now a social media influencer and businesswoman.

Adam coupled up with bombshell Rosie Williams before dumping her days later

Much to Kendall's dismay, Adam coupled up with Rosie on day six. However, that relationship didn't last long either as new bombshell Zara McDermott caught Adam's eye when she entered the villa on day 15.

Despite previously getting intimate with Rosie one night in bed, Adam made no attempt to hide his attraction to the new islander, causing Rosie to lash out at him.

Avid fans of the show may remember the tense moment when Rosie confronted Adam about flirting with Zara all day. She told him: "You've let me break my heart today. You really need to look at it, I'm sorry but I've really tried. I can't do whatever game you're playing, you play it on your own.

"Go and enjoy the next bombshell that comes in because this one's done." Mic drop.

Adam dated Zara for eight months after leaving the villa

The personal trainer then brutally dumped Rosie in favour of Zara, prompting his ex to take a sultry lingerie photoshoot with Megan Barton-Hanson in an attempt to make him jealous.

Rosie was dumped from the island soon after, leaving Zara and Adam to continue their romance.

However, when Zara was dumped during a recoupling on day 25, Adam decided to crack on with new bombshell Darylle Sargeant, who walked through the villa doors a day later.

Despite sharing a kiss, Adam left the villa a few days later and reignited his spark with Zara outside of the villa.

The pair dated for eight months before calling it quits in 2019.

