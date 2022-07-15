Married At First Sight UK to reunite cast for reunion special – here's what we know The 2021 cast is coming back for a one-off episode

Married At First Sight has confirmed it is bringing back a reunion special for its UK cast who took part in the show in 2021.

The Channel 4 reality show, which has changed its format in recent series to mirror the hugely popular Australian version, will be bringing back the contestants who participated in the marriage experiment last year for a reunion that promises plenty of action. Here's what we know…

The programme confirmed in a statement that an hour-long special will see the familiar faces come together and examine how their lives have been changed since appearing on the show.

"We'll catch up with some of the fan-favourite 2021 alumni as we find out the impact of the show and how they've navigated life since the experiment finished," the synopsis explains.

"With a baby on the way for one couple, to the reopening of old wounds for others – it's going to be a reunion they'll never forget. As they come together, they'll reminisce over their memories and best moments from the series, reveal what they've learnt and what they'd do differently.

"Plus, they'll also be given an exclusive first look at the brand-new series of Married at First Sight UK and the singles who'll be heading down the aisle."

The show will catch up with couples one year on from the series

Although not every member from last year's series will appear, fans can look forward to seeing Amy Christophers, Morag Crichton, Nikita Jasmine, Megan Wolfe, Bob Voysey, along with couples Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling and Matt Jameson and Daniel McKee on their screens once again.

The broadcaster also teased that the episode will feature a first look at the new contestants who will be heading down the aisle for the 2022 series of Married At First Sight UK.

There's not yet a release date for the programme, but Channel 4 has named the show One Year On, so it's likely the special will air at some point in September.

