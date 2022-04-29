Married At First Sight's Holly Greenstein shows off new boyfriend after heartbreak in series nine The star was previously linked to Andrew Davis

Married At First Sight Australia's Holly Greenstein didn't have the easiest journey while taking part in the show's ninth series – but it seems the reality TV star has moved onto pastures new as she's now shared some snaps showing off her new partner.

The 36-year-old, who was previously linked to Andrew Davis for the experiment, took to her Instagram to share a series of loved up photos with a mystery man. Although Holly kept his identity private in the snaps, it seems she was keen to share how loved-up they were.

In one post, Holly and her new man could be seen posing for a selfie in a lift, while another saw them in an embrace as Holly smiled at the camera. She wrote in the caption: "#roadtrip to the blue mountains. Found the cutest little pub to pizza and chill."

After series nine wrapped, Holly was keen to thank viewers for supporting her journey and was candid about the "raw deal" she faced while taking part in the marriage experiment.

Holly has seemingly moved onto a new relationship

Posting earlier this month, she wrote on Instagram: "A huge shout out and smile to all those who supported me on this crazy #MAFS journey. I got a raw deal, but I also received so much love and support from unexpected corners. I choose to stay positive. I choose strength. I choose myself. I choose self-love above all else. The rest will come. Stay tuned for more holly."

Holly opened up about the 'raw deal' she had on the show

Holly was originally matched with Andrew, but the relationship clearly wasn't meant to be, and it didn't take long for them to realise their relationship had hit the rocks. On their honeymoon, Holly was left unimpressed when Andrew revealed he had slept with over 350 women.

Later in the series at dinner parties, the couple did not arrive together and spent most of the time arguing when they were in the same room. Andrew then decided not to return for their commitment ceremony.

