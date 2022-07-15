Why is Gardeners' World not on TV tonight? Reason for latest shake-up revealed There is no new episode of Friday 15 July

Settling down on the sofa to watch Gardeners' World is how countless TV fans love to end the week, but many viewers will be left disappointed this evening as the show's latest episode has sadly been pulled from schedule.

MORE: Gardeners' World fans make plea as Monty Don shares major announcement

So why is it not airing and when will the beloved BBC show be back with a new instalment? Get all the details below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don is joined by the Duchess of Cornwall on Gardeners' World

Gardeners' World usually airs on Friday evenings on BBC Two, with famed self-taught horticulturist Monty Don at the helm. Joined by the likes of Nick Bailey, Arit Anderson, Frances Tophill and Adam Frost, the green-fingered experts share practical and seasonal advice to help viewers get the most out of their outdoor spaces.

MORE: Gardeners' World star Monty Don sparks concern with 'emergency' at garden

MORE: Gardeners' World star Monty Don opens up about grandchildren's love of gardening

But due to a BBC scheduling shake-up, the show is not airing on Friday 15 July 2022 - something that Monty was keen to warn fans about well ahead of time.

Monty Don shared the news that the show would not be airing this week

Taking to Twitter last month when he found out, the 66-year-old told his followers all about the change, writing: "The end of two days (hot) filming for next week's GW (1.7.22). It is Hampton Court Flower Show the week after that and then we are off air for some reason so will not be back at Longmeadow until July 22nd."

At the time, Monty was not able to share with his fans why the show was being pulled from screens but has since shared an update. "No Gardeners World this week as the Proms are occupying that slot. So enjoy them or get out into your own garden instead- and see you next Friday," he posted.

No Gardeners World this week as the Proms are occupying that slot. So enjoy them or get out in to your own garden instead- and see you next Friday. — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) July 15, 2022

However, the good news is that the show will be back on screens in less than a week's time, as the episode for next week has been pushed forward a day. Instead of airing on Friday 22 July, it will air on Thursday 21 July and will feature Monty back at Longmeadow andgetting stuck into some seasonal jobs.

MORE: Gardeners' World presenter Carol Klein's never-ending garden is breathtaking - see it here

The episode will also see Arit and Nick present highlights from RHS Flower Show Tatton Park in Cheshire and share the latest design advice from the show gardens and the must-have plants of the season from the flower-filled floral marquee.

Elsewhere, guest presenter Carol Klein visits a garden in Somerset where the floral glories of high summer are on full display and the show continues its celebration of the Queen's Green Canopy by meeting another tree champion.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.