Gardeners' World fans react as Monty Don announces major change

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has announced a major change for the beloved BBC show - and fans are overjoyed!

Appearing in a video posted to Twitter alongside fellow presenter Rachel de Thame, the 66-year-old revealed that the programme has launched its own Instagram account, 13 years after making a profile on Twitter.

Addressing fans of the show, Monty said: "Now, good news because Gardeners' World is now on Instagram!"

"At last, at last. Yes?" said Rachel, to which Monty responded: "Well, it's about time, we have to say. But it will mean some changes, won't it?"

"Yes," replied Rachel. "I think it will mean that you get to see what we do backstage and how the whole thing works."

"And occasionally, the odd tip might come your way too. So follow us now!" added Monty.

Fans couldn't be happier with the news and took to the show's Instagram account to express their delight.

One person wrote: "Yes!!!!! At last…. Love the show can not get enough gardening in my life," while another added: "WONDERFUL [hands clapping emojis] Can't get enough of GW!"

A third commented: "Thank you for coming to Instagram! I look forward to all of your lovely content!" while another wrote: "Yay brilliant news. TikTok next."

The good news comes just weeks after Monty revealed that he is having some "emergency work" carried out in his Herefordshire garden, Longmeadow, in between shooting for the BBC show.

The star posted one photo showing his garden brickwork looking far from its usual pristine state with a hole in it and loose bricks piled up at the side of his borders. A second snap revealed that a new drainage pipe system had been installed.

He penned the caption: "Emergency work on the drains today - brilliantly done with minimum garden damage by superb team."

