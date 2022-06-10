Gardeners' World star Monty Don sparks concern with 'emergency' at garden The TV presenter's Longmeadow garden looked a far cry from its usual pristine state

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has sparked concern among his green-fingered followers with his latest social media post.

MORE: Monty Don issues warning to fans as he makes return to Gardeners' World

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the gardening guru revealed to his followers that some "emergency work" was being carried out at his sprawling Longmeadow garden in between shooting for the beloved BBC show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don is joined by the Duchess of Cornwall on Gardeners' World

He shared a pair of photos, the first showing his garden's brickwork path in a state of disarray, with several loose bricks and rubble piled up at the side of his borders.

MORE: Meet Gardener's World presenter Monty Don's family

MORE: See Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost's new 'scaled back' garden

The second snap revealed that a new drainage pipe system had been installed, which he said thankfully caused "minimum damage" to the outdoor space.

The garden looked a far cry from its usual pristine state

However, the garden looked a far cry from its usual pristine state, which Monty has spent the last 30 years transforming into his own personal haven. The 66-year-old's caption for the photos read: "Emergency work on the drains today - brilliantly done with minimum garden damage by superb team."

Fans were quick to react to the post. Taking to the comment section, one wrote: "Sorry to hear that you've had plumbing problems! Hope it is resolved asap!" while another offered their sympathy: "These things have to be dealt with." A third added: "Such a beautiful garden... even with the path partially lifted!"

Fortunately, Monty said their was minimum damage

Monty's update comes just a few weeks after he received a major royal award while attending the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show. The TV presenter, who fronted television coverage of the annual horticulture event, took to Twitter to share a photo of his Victoria Medal with his followers and revealed that he had met the Queen!

MORE: Monty Don films magical moment inside home – watch rare video

He told his followers: "The Victoria Medal of Honour presented to me by the Royal Horticultural Society at Chelsea today."

Clearly thrilled with his achievement, Monty continued: "I also gave the address at the President's lunch. Later I met and chatted to her Majesty the Queen. Oh and I filmed all day for tonight's programme at 8pm on BBC Two. Quite a day!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.