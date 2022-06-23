Gardeners' World fans frustrated after Monty Don makes disappointing announcement

Gardeners' World star Monty Don shared a disappointing announcement with fans about upcoming episodes of the beloved BBC show.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the 66-year-old revealed that the programme is due to come off air for two weeks following next Friday's episode.

WATCH: Monty Don is joined by the Duchess of Cornwall on Gardeners' World

He wrote: "The end of two days (hot) filming for next week's GW (1.7.22). It is Hampton Court Flower Show the week after that and then we are off air for some reason so will not be back at Longmeadow until July 22nd.

"So it goes every summer when the garden is at its best," he added.

Fans were left feeling frustrated by the news and many took to the comments to express this. One person wrote: "What will we do? No #GardenersWorld we can't have that #BBC we need our weekly fix," while another added: "How very frustrating. Luckily you share some photos on here but really not the same."

A third viewer tweeted: "Very frustrating that the show can't go ahead anyway on iPlayer or some other way."

Some questioned why the show has to briefly come off air, with one person writing: "Possibly Wimbledon? Enjoy your time off though, you deserve a break," while another commented: "Is it because of the Commonwealth Games? Wimbledon will be over by then. Lots of photos and or videos so we can all see how beautiful Longmeadow will be looking."

Monty announced that the show will be off air for two weeks in July

The disappointing news comes almost a week after Monty announced that the show had launched its own Instagram profile.

Appearing in a video posted to Twitter alongside fellow presenter Rachel de Thame, the green-fingered presenter revealed that the programme had joined the social media platform 13 years after creating a Twitter account.

"I think it will mean that you get to see what we do backstage and how the whole thing works," Rachel told the show's viewers, before Monty added: "And occasionally, the odd tip might come your way too. So follow us now!"

