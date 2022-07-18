The Control Room viewers make same complaint about new BBC drama Iain De Caestecker stars in the drama

The BBC's latest offering came in the form of gripping new drama, The Control Room. But while many viewers were glued to their screen while watching the thriller, others made the same complaint about the series.

MORE: Everything you need to know about The Control Room star Iain De Caestecker

The new three-parter stars Iain De Caestecker as Gabe, an emergency call handler whose world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate call from a woman who appears to know him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What do you think of the new drama?

Without giving away any spoilers, Gabe makes a decision in episode one which threatens to have devastating consequences.

Viewers took to Twitter following the first episode, complaining that the plot is too "far-fetched". One person wrote: "Not very good plot after sounding brilliant. Would you really risk your career and freedom for someone you've not seen for years and who everyone apparently hates? Daft," while another added: "So far fetched - unrealistic #TheControlRoom it gets worse further on."

MORE: The Control Room: All you need to know about the new BBC drama set to be your next obsession

MORE: The Handmaid's Tale fans are freaking out over the same moment in season five trailer

A third person commented: "Really wanted to like The Control Room, but the sheer number of stupid decisions this bloke is making…"

Some viewers complained about the far-fetched plot

Other viewers were left confused by the first instalment. One person tweeted: "Another confusing drama, flashbacks where we haven't a clue what's going on, half sentences that leave the viewer confused. Can't be bothered waiting to find out what happened in the past to understand what's happening now," while another simply wrote: "Anyone struggling with this? I'm so confused."

However, viewers who managed to binge-watch the entire series on Sunday night encouraged others to stick with the drama. One person wrote: "#TheControlRoom was SO good! Kept me on the edge of my seat for three hours straight and did not let go. Fantastic performance by Iain De Caestecker and thrilling twists and turns."

Many viewers praised the final episode

Another fan commented: "Just finished watching all episodes of #TheControlRoom on the iPlayer and it was SO good. Have seen a lot of tweets slating the first episode but stick with it, it's definitely worth it," while another praised the final episode, adding: "Just finished all three episodes of #TheControlRoom. Tense, stressful, twisty, and WOW that last episode. The whole cast was great. Iain De Caestecker knocked it out of the park just as I knew he would."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.