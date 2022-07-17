Everything you need to know about The Control Room star Iain De Caestecker The actor stars in the gripping new BBC drama

As you would expect from the makers of Sherlock, BBC One's gripping new drama The Control Room looks like an utterly gripping watch from start to finish and we can't wait to tune in on Sunday evening.

MORE: The Control Room: All you need to know about the new BBC drama set to be your next obsession

Ahead of the first episode of the new thriller, find out everything you need to know about lead star Iain De Caestecker here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for BBC One's new drama The Control Room

Iain De Caestecker's bio and career

Iain De Caestecker is a Scottish actor who first found fame as a child actor appearing in the comedy-horror film The Little Vampire and the long-running British soap Coronation Street. Between 2001 and 2003, he portrayed a young Adam Barlow on the show, appearing in 54 episodes.

Are you excited to watch The Control Room?

His success carried into adulthood, with roles in the likes of Filth alongside James McAvoy and the Marvel television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He played scientist Leo Fitz throughout the show's first sixth seasons as a main cast member but was made a special guest star in the seventh and final season due to scheduling issues with a prior commitment.

MORE: Kris Marshall gives major update on new Death in Paradise spin-off - and fans will be pleased

MORE: Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright 'gutted' as beloved series cancelled

More recently, viewers will have seen Iain in the likes of BBC One's miniseries Us, based on David Nicholls' novel of the same name and the political thriller Roadkill which also starred Hugh Laurie.

Iain De Caestecker's love life

Iain is notoriously private about his life away from cameras so sadly, not much is known about his love life. It's not known if he is currently in a relationship or not, but it seems that if Iain were to share an update on his dating life he would on his personal Instagram which can be found at @iain_decaestecker.

Iain is very private about his life away from cameras

However, we do know that Iain is incredibly close to his large family. Both his parents were medical doctors, and he has a twin sister and two older brothers.

MORE: Line of Duty star’s new BBC series alongside Olivia Colman looks amazing - details

What has Iain De Caestecker said about BBC's The Control Room?

Iain has opened up about his role as Gabe, telling the BBC in part: "I would say it's one of the most exciting scripts I've ever read and it was a page-turner from start to finish. I just had to know how it ended. Nick [Leather] has a way of using very relatable and universal themes and emotions. The characters are not two-dimensional.

"There's also a coming-of-age quality to it as well. Nick is a master writer of suspense and it leaves you on the edge of your seat. It's nail-biting but it has a more sensitive side as well."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.