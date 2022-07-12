The Control Room: All you need to know about the new BBC drama set to be your next obsession The series is created by the team behind Sherlock

Looking for something new to watch? You're in luck because the BBC is releasing a brand new three-part drama very soon. The Control Room, from the filmmakers behind Sherlock, boasts a stellar cast and a gripping story which is loosely inspired by a terrifying true story.

MORE: Gavin and Stacey star casts doubt on sitcom ever returning

Ahead of the first episode's airing on BBC One this Sunday 17 July, here's all you need to know about the cast, plot and more…

What is BBC's The Control Room about?

The Control Room is a three-part series which focuses on the emergency services response team, who deal with terrifying situations that are a matter of life or death on a regular basis. One team member, Gabe, acts as the lead character in the story.

The synopsis for the show reads: "Gabe's world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences…"

MORE: Line of Duty star’s new BBC series alongside Olivia Colman looks amazing - details

MORE: Call the Midwife star to take part in Celebrity Masterchef - see the full line-up!

Are you excited to watch?

What is the true story behind BBC's The Control Room?

The writer and creator of The Control Room, Nick Leather, opened up to the BBC about the harrowing and personal inspiration behind the story. "One morning, I went in to wake my daughter up and I couldn’t; she was just floppy. We called 999 and in that desperate few minutes, I realised sort of how profoundly the person on the other end of the line can help you and affect you."

He continued: "Their manner is so important and it's quite an intense relationship for a few minutes. Everything was okay in the end but then the next time I sat down and tried to come up with a story, I wrote two things at the top; one was call room handler and caller. I then put a circle around it and tried to think of the way the relationship between those two people would be and a scene that involved them both."

Iain De Caestecker as Gabe in The Control Room

Who stars in BBC's The Control Room?

The Control has an impressive cast. Leading the way as Gabe is Scottish actor Iain De Caestecker. Iain is perhaps best-known for his roles in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Not Another Happy Ending and In Fear.

Also appearing is Joanna Vanderham, Taj Atwal, Daniel Portman and Sharon Rooney.

The three-part series has an impressive cast

What have the cast members said about BBC's The Control Room?

Iain De Caestecker opened up about his role as Gabe, telling the BBC in part: "I would say it's one of the most exciting scripts I've ever read and it was a page-turner from start to finish. I just had to know how it ended. Nick [Leather] has a way of using very relatable and universal themes and emotions. The characters are not two-dimensional.

"There's also a coming-of-age quality to it as well. Nick is a master writer of suspense and it leaves you on the edge of your seat. It's nail-biting but it has a more sensitive side as well."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.