Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright 'gutted' as beloved series cancelled

Fans across the world were surprised and disappointed when it was confirmed that BBC’s hit series Gentleman Jack wouldn’t be returning for a third season, and the show’s creator Sally Wainwright has also expressed her surprise in the news.

Speaking to Radio Times following the cancellation, she explained: "Well, I think we all are [gutted]. It's been a bit of a surprise really because it's been doing really well, certainly in this country. We were ready to go again, the BBC certainly [is] up for going again.

"I think if HBO had been up for it, there'd have been no question. It's been a very successful show in all areas for them – it's had fantastic reviews, it's had a very respectable audience and on top of that it's had an impact on the community of gay women. We have the most extraordinary fanbase, they organise all sorts of events."

The show was cancelled ahead of season three

The show’s stars Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle have also expressed their disappointment via Instagram while speaking about their pride in being involved in the series, which followed the real-life relationship of Anne Lister and Ann Walker, the first same-sex partnership to wed in Britain.

Suranne said: "I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has. It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got."

Suranne spoke about her pride in the show

Sophie added: "Thank you for being such a kind, funny, creative and supportive fan base. I am overwhelmed by the love this show inspired. And PROUD. So fiercely proud."

