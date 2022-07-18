Outlander star talks possible death of major characters - and fans will be heartbroken Can you imagine this?!

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe has opened up about a very surprising turn of events she could envisage happening to two major characters to mark the ending of the show – and we're sure fans would be heartbroken if this happened!

MORE: Outlander fan favourite set to star in Channel 5 drama - and it looks seriously good

While chatting about how the final series of Outlander could potentially wrap in terms of plot, the Belfast star admitted that she could imagine her character Claire Fraser and her on-screen husband Jamie, played by Sam Heughan, both dying together, Shakespeare style!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's friendship

"I think it has to be a Romeo and Juliet moment, right, where we are both together," she explained to Digital Spy, adding: "Or a Naoise and Deirdre moment where Jamie and Claire sort of lie down together and slowly drift off.

"I don't think one can survive without the other and I don't think Claire will leave him at all. Nobody is eternal, so at some point someone is going to have to croak it so they might as well do it together!"

MORE: Outlander creator talks possibility of show ending with season seven

MORE: Sam Heughan stuns fans with incredible achievement - and it'll surprise you

Caitriona spoke about the potential end for Claire and Jamie Fraser

But Outlander fans need not worry too much as there's no indication this will necessarily play out on screen. Not only that, the final series of Outlander is yet to be confirmed, so here's hoping we have a little bit more time with Jamie and Clare!

The cast and crew are currently working on their seventh outing which is thought to be landing on screens next year. Although season eight hasn't been announced yet, it's certainly a possibility.

Are you a fan of the show?

The author and creator behind the show, Diana Gabaldon, previously opened up to The Times about the StarzPlay series' timeline, and while she didn't rule out series seven being the last, the idea of season eight wasn't completely shut down either.

"I'm amazed and pleased that it has run for seven seasons. We have had talks with showrunners about potential endings. We came to a few conditional conclusions. But we won't know until we get further down the road."

"If we have a season eight that would be totally great, and if we don't get a season eight, then the seven we have are really good, and we can contrive a reasonable ending if that should be the case. We keep our fingers crossed. It's rare for a hit series to go that long." Only time will tell.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.