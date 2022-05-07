Outlander's Caitríona Balfe shares first photo of baby son as she celebrates huge milestone The actress and her husband Tony McGill became parents for the first time last year

Outlander star Caitríona Balfe proudly is celebrating a huge personal milestone this weekend - her first Mother's Day since welcoming her son with husband Tony McGill back in August 2021!

The actress took to Instagram Stories to mark the occasion by sharing with her followers a rare personal photo in which she could be seen walking down a street with her son in a baby sling.

WATCH: Inside Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe's real-life friendship

While she beamed proudly at the camera, she covered her nine-month old's face with an Instagram sticker for privacy. Alongside the photo, Caitríona revealed that she would be using the holiday to support charitable organisation Choose Love and their ongoing efforts to reunite families who have been separated at the US-Mexico border.

"This Mother's Day weekend, I'm supporting Choose Love's urgent appeal to reunite families who were cruelly separated at the US-Mexico border," she wrote.

Caitríona shared the rare personal snap to mark Mothers Day in the US

"After fleeing their homes in fear of extreme violence, torture and persecution - children should never have been separated from their parents at the crucial point of reaching safety. Let's help families reunite and rebuild their lives. Funds raised will pay for legal support, stable housing, medical and mental health support and so much more."

The Outlander star and her husband welcomed their son last year

Although the actress is originally from Ireland - and is currently in Scotland filming the historical drama's seventh season - in recent months, she has been based in Los Angeles with her music producer partner, which may explain why she has chosen to celebrate Mother's Day in the US.

Caitríona announced via social media on 18 August that she had welcomed a son whose name she has chosen not to reveal. Sharing a sweet photo of her baby son's hands on her Instagram feed, she wrote: "I've been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human…"

Her caption continued: "We are so grateful for this little soul… that he chose us as his parents. I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he'll do on the big adventure of his life."

