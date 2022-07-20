When is series ten of Doc Martin being released? All we know about the return of everyone's favourite seaside medic…

Doc Martin has been airing episodes from series nine on ITV this week which fans have been loving, but it's got some viewers wondering when new episodes will be released.

Martin Clunes, who stars in the leading role as Cornwall's grumpy-but-loveable GP, previously opened up about how series ten will be the show's last. So when will audiences be waving goodbye to Portwenn's medical team? We found out…

WATCH: Martin Clunes explains why Doc Martin is coming to an end

When is Doc Martin series ten on TV?

So far, ITV are yet to reveal a release for series ten, however, it's thought that Doc Martin will be back on screens later this year. Martin, while speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 in January, seemingly confirmed this, stating he "guessed" the show would return in the autumn. Hooray!

Series ten is returning in autumn 2022

The cast and crew headed to Port Isaac in Cornwall in late 2021 to begin shooting scenes and the Men Behaving Badly star expressed his delight to be reprising his character one last time.

"I'm really looking forward to going down there because we didn't get there [in 2020] as we should have," he told the BBC radio host. "But it's given us another year to get some really cracking scripts."

Martin Clunes has played the lead since the beginning

Why is Doc Martin coming to an end?

ITV announced in 2020 that series ten would be the last. Philippa Braithwaite, the executive producer on the show and Martin's wife, confirmed the news in a statement: "We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin.

"When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have. The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time."

Martin's wife, Philippa, is the executive producer on the show

Martin explained during an appearance on Loose Women that the show had run its course. "I just think we've sort of done everything," he said, adding: "It would be so great to carry on but I don't think we could keep it as good."

What has Martin Clunes said about series ten?

According to the actor, it seems fans are in for a treat with the new episodes! Teasing a bit more during his radio stint, Martin said: "As I'm reading them, the finished drafts, I'm just beaming when I close the last page thinking, 'The people who like this programme are going to really like this episode'."

