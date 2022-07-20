Virgin River viewers point out major plot hole as show returns for season four

Virgin River season four has finally landed on Netflix, and while fans are thrilled, plenty have taken to social media to express their confusion over a plot hole in the new set of episodes. Warning, minor spoilers head!

The new season picks up not long after the end of season three, with Mel and Jack visiting a fertility doctor together to discuss the fact that she is pregnant, Lizzie still angry at ex Ricky and Doc and Hope finally reunited. However, taking to Reddit to discuss the first episode of the new season, fans were quick to point out a puzzling detail about Colin Lawrence's character Preacher and his storyline.

WATCH: What do you think of Virgin River season four?

"Can we talk about Preacher just magically showing back up in the kitchen without any explanation as to what happened in the woods when he was passed out? Lmao," they said.

Another was equally perplexed and wrote in reply: "Yeah, I want more info about Preacher, eg: what happened when he woke up? It seemed like a big deal at the time!"

Preacher's confusing storyline has fans scratching their heads

"Wait. I clearly missed Preacher. What happened??" A third chimed, while many more admitted that they had completely forgotten about the fact that in the final episode of season three, Preacher was drugged and left in the woods for dead by a so-called friend of Paige's.

He had been under the impression that he was reuniting Christopher and Paige, but it turned out that it was actually to help Christopher's dad get his hands on the young boy, who was then kidnapped.

Are you enjoying the new episodes?

While season four sees Preacher is back working in the kitchen of Jack's Bar, seemingly recovered from his ordeal, there's no sign of Christopher, who is still believed to be with his dad Wes.

Elsewhere in the episodes, fans have been introduced to some new characters, including a love interest for Preacher - who is actually played by Colin's real-life wife! Lucia Walters, who has been married to the actor for 20 years, plays a recruiter/martial arts instructor by the name of Julia.

Lucia's character isn't the only new face viewers in the new season, as Mark Ghanimé has joined the show as the clinic's dashing new physician Dr Cameron Hayek, and Kai Bradbury plays Doc's long-lost grandson Denny Cutler who has come to Virgin River to forge a connection with his grandfather.

