Everything you need to know about Virgin River star Mark Ghanimé There's a brand new face in the sleepy Californian town!

Virgin River has welcomed a brand new face to the heartwarming Netflix drama in the form of a dashing new physician by the name of Dr Cameron Hayek.

MORE: Virgin River shares huge news on Netflix drama hours before season four's release

As fans who have already binged the new series know, Cameron's arrival in the sleepy town has certainly caused a stir, but what is there to know about the actor behind the role? Find out everything you need to know about Mark Ghanimé here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: What do you think of Virgin River season four?

The 44-year-old has joined the cast of season four of the show as a series regular and is introduced as a new pair of hands helping out at the clinic with Alexandra Breckenridge's Mel and Tim Matheson's Doc.

MORE: Virgin River: This is what the cast of the Netflix drama look like out of costume

MORE: Who is Virgin River star Martin Henderson dating? Get the details

"Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town - especially with the ladies of Virgin River," the bosses behind the show teased when his casting was announced last year.

Mark Ghanimé plays Dr Cameron Hayek

Before his casting on the show, Mark was best known for portraying Major Sergio Balleseros on the Syfy series Helix, Don Carlos on The CW's Reign and Dan Karam in The Wedding Planners.

Interestingly, Virgin River isn't the first time Mark has played a doctor - and not even his second or third! Since he began his career in the early noughties, he has played doctors on the likes of Supernatural, Arrow and Private Eyes.

Are you enjoying the new season of the Netflix drama?

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you can't get enough of Virgin River

He's also known for starring in numerous festive television films, including Twinkle All the Way and Candy Cane Christmas, if you can't put your finger on where you recognise him from.

When he's not acting, Mark can be found in the Canadian city of Vancouver, where he lives with his wife and six-year-old daughter. He was raised in Montreal and Quebec to a Canadian mother and a Lebanese father and is trilingual, speaking French, English, and Arabic.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.