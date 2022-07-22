Celebrity Gogglebox stars' children who never appear on show

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on our screens once again - and we have missed watching all of our celebrity sofa friends as they tune in to all of our favourite movies and TV shows! But who else is in their household as they settle down to film the Channel 4 series? From Denise Van Outen daughter Betsy to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's teenage son Jack, meet the Celebrity Gogglebox children here...

MORE: Gogglebox stars reveal return date for new series - and it's sooner than you think!

Zoe Ball

While Zoe appears on the show with her grown-up son, Woody, his little sister Nelly has yet to appear on the series! Zoe occasionally posts snaps of her 12-year-old daughter on Instagram, most recently after she met Greg James. Zoe wrote: "My girl with her favourite breakfast dj @greg_james @bigbeachcafe good luck to GREG with the jigsaw. #thegames #jigsawtogreg @bbcradio1." Her followers were calling Nelly her "mini-me" in the comments.

Denise Van Outen

Denise shared a daughter, Betsy, ten, with her ex-husband, Lee Mead. She recently opened up to Fabulous magazine about her youngster, and revealed that she had been diagnosed with dyslexia and dyspraxia, and attends a specialist school. She explained: "We've known since she was quite little, but I had a bit of a battle at the school because she was having SEN (special educational needs classes and being taken out of her group.

Denise with Betsy

"The kids were all pushed to be the same and if you weren't getting high grades, you got forgotten about. She's only seven, but I could see it could be an issue with her confidence, so [changing schools] was more pre-empting what could become a problem later."

REVEALED: Gogglebox stars and their children who never appear on show

READ: Inside the Celebrity Gogglebox stars' living rooms: Stacey Solomon, Zoe Ball, KSI and more

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Eamonn and Ruth share a son, Jack, who generally keeps out of the public spotlight. However, he has helped them out with their tripod during filming before - particularly during lockdown! Eamonn tried his best to adjust the camera, while Ruth explained: "I don't know what he is doing, we are on a tripod." Jack, who was watching the live from downstairs, didn't seem happy with the result, quickly taking matters into his own hands.

"Our son is coming to adjust our tripod," Eamonn said. "He is not happy with it. That means he is watching us, oh!" a smiling Ruth said, with Jack admitting: "I tuned in."

Eamonn also shares three children with his ex-wife, Gabrielle. He previously shared a birthday message to his only daughter Becca, writing: "Just because I adore her and she's my only daughter... my happy, funny, sassy, lovely daughter Becca who I admire so much and who has had to grow up among three brothers... who of course I also love."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey and Joe might not be taking part in this series of Celebrity Gogglebox, but we hope the pair will be back soon! The couple share two children together: Rex and Rose, so we're not surprised they're not involved in the most recent series with how busy they must be!

Stacey also has two children, Leighton and Zachary, from previous relationships, and recently shared a snap of her three boys to celebrate Leighton's birthday. Posting a photo of them in matching pyjamas, she wrote: "Happy Birthday Leighton. I haven’t managed to get a picture of all three of them in so long it’s melting my heart. My world.

READ: How much do the Celebrity Gogglebox stars make?

"Eight years old today pickle, how did this happen? We love you to the moon and back Leighton... Now time for radish & chocolate cheesecake in mummy’s bed, watching your favourite films (I honestly can’t believe I agreed to this, must have been the lockdown birthday guilt) I cant wait to spend the night rolling around in the radishes they pick off and hide under the sheets. I hope you’re all ok, thinking of you always."

Joe also has a son from a former relationship, 15-year-old Harry. Stacey previously shared a snap of Harry and Rex with Joe to celebrate Father's Day, writing: "Happy Father’s Day to the best male role model our four boys could wish for... I know you missed out on so much with your own daddy but you’ve made up for it a million times over with our boys. You are selfless, kind, caring and have put every cell in your body into raising you boys. I don’t know how we got so lucky. Anyway enough cheese for one post. Our taxi driving, Fejka tan loving, window cleaning daddy." Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Laura and Iain welcomed their first daughter in March 2021, so we think she might be fast asleep when they settle down to watch TV! Laura announced the happy news on her social media feed. In a selfie, the presenter cradled the newborn, shielding her face, as she wrote: "Thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love." Their baby girl is thought to be called Stevie Re after Laura shared a snap of a baby's denim jacket with the name written on the back.

Martin Kemp

While Martin Kemp appears on the show with his son, Roman, his daughter Harley Moon has stayed away from the screen. Harley Moon isn't in the public eye, and works as a photographer, director and singer-songwriter. Harley often shows off her talent on her Instagram, posting videos of songs she's written and campaigns she's worked on as a photographer.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.