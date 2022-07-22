Meet Summer Gardening presenter Carol Klein's family

Gardening expert and TV presenter Carol Klein has returned to screens with a brand new her Channel 5 series, Spring Gardening With Carol Klein, which sees the TV star invite viewers once again into the breathtaking grounds of her countryside home, Glebe Cottage.

But away from her television roles, the 77-year-old can be found at home in Devon with her family. Want to know more? Keep reading…

WATCH: Gardening presenter Carol Klein's garden is truly breathtaking

Is Carol Klein married?

Carol has been married to husband Neil Klein, 67, since at least 1978, which is when the couple moved to their stunning Devon property. While not much is known about Neil, Carol can often be found sharing sweet moments with her husband on her Instagram page at @the_carol_klein.

No matter how long they've been together, though, it seems the spark is still there, as Neil gifted the gardening pro the most incredible present for her 70th birthday - a life-size gypsy caravan for the garden! The authentic and meticulously painted caravan now sits at the bottom of her garden and functions as both a shelter for visitors and a unique outdoor feature.

Does Carol Klein have children?

Carol is both a mum and a grandmother! She and Neil are parents to two daughters, Annie and Alice. While Annie, 40, lives in California, Alice, 38, is closer to home in Lewisham - and recently gave birth to her second child.

Carol opened up about meeting her new grandson for the first time before lockdown set in in March 2020 while talking to The Telegraph. She said: "We just saw him before lockdown – it was fantastic to have had that hug, it keeps you going." She also added that the family have lots of Facetime calls to stay connected.

While her youngsters have flown the nest, Carol is also a proud pet parent to adorable cats Sylvie and Sylvester and dog Fifi. The three often make appearances on Carol's shows.

What else is there to know about Carol Klein?

Carol Klein was born in Walkden, Lancashire, on June 24 1945, making her 75 years old. Her love for gardening started at a young age and was inspired by both her mother and her grandfather, whose allotment she enjoyed. Although she initially pursued a career in teaching, she eventually made the leap and turned her hobby into a full-time career.

She made her television debut on Gardeners' World in 1988 at the age of 43 and has since presented other gardening programmes such as Wild About the Garden and Real Gardens.

