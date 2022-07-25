Tributes pour in for late Titanic star David Warner: 'To call him my friend was a gift beyond words' David Warner passed away on Sunday aged 80

Tributes have flooded in on social media following the very sad news that Titanic star David Warner has passed away, aged 80. The popular actor, who played Cal’s henchman Spicer Lovejoy in the beloved film, died on Sunday from a cancer-related illness.

His family confirmed the news in a statement to the BBC, which read: "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity. He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."

Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright was among those to pay tribute, tweeting: "Very sad to hear of David Warner's passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more. He will be missed."

David died due to a cancer-related illness

Mark Gatiss added: "I grew up in awe of David Warner as a stalwart of so many of my favourite movies. To work extensively with him and to call him my friend was a gift beyond words. Goodnight, sweet Prince." Writer Matthew Street posted: "David Warner (1941-2022). I loved this beautiful man." David is survived by two children, Melissa and Luke, and his partner Lisa Bowerman.

The actor had a hugely impressive filmography, with a BAFTA nomination and Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Special under his belt. Among his most popular TV shows and films including Straw Dogs, The Omen, Mary Poppins Returns and Doctor Who.

