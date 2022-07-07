One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince’s husband William dies after being struck by lightning

One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince’s husband, William Friend, has very sadly passed away after being struck by lightning. He was 33.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, William was struck by lightning on Sunday, and a medical team attempted to revive him for 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead in an ambulance. He had been on a boat near Masonboro Island in North Carolina at the time of the incident.

Although Bevin, who played Bevin Mirskey in One Tree Hill, has yet to speak out about the terrible tragedy, William’s close friend Odette Annable shared the news, writing: “The unimaginable has happened and we have to say goodbye to another friend, @britwilliam. My best friend @bevinaprince beloved husband.

“Will, it feels surreal writing this. Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started. The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart. As I sit in your beautiful home, looking out onto the ocean, I keep thinking about what a gift you gave to Bevin.”

William passed away aged 33

She went on to write about Bevin and William’s beautiful relationship, and that she and Bevin had been sharing stories about him since his death before concluding: “I know you will still be with her and your gorgeous brothers and family the Prince family, and we will all feel you spreading your light and beauty through everyone who was fortunate enough to know you. At only 33 years old, you did it, and you went out like no other in a blaze of glory. May you Rest In Peace you charming, witty, beautiful British man who loved the [expletive] out of America. I love you.”

Bevin and William tied the knot back in 2016, and shared a post celebrating their five-year anniversary back in May 2021, writing: “5 years, baby. Winston and I are so lucky to know you, to love you, and to learn with you. We have come so far and I am so proud of the life we have built. You make life delicious, my love. I love you.”

