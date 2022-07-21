Antiques Road Trip: What happened to David Barby? Find out about presenter’s sad death

Antiques Road Trip’s David Barby was a popular member of the team and an invaluable antiques expert who appeared on plenty of other shows including Bargain Hunt and Flog It!. Find out more about the presenter here…

David was interested in antiques from a young age, and qualified as a member of the Incorporated Society of Valuers and Auctioneers by the time he was 21 years old. He previously worked at the auction house Locke and England before starting his own business, which he kept going throughout his film and TV career.

David began his television career as an auctioneer of Flog It! before becoming an expert of the show. He went on to appear on Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip and Housecall, and was nicknamed ‘the Master’ thanks to his vast knowledge on antiques.

How did David Berry pass away?

David very sadly suffered a stroke back in July 2012, and passed away in hospital two weeks later. He was 69. At the time, the Flog It team released a statement which read: “His sense of fun, gentle personality and great knowledge of and passion for antiques, endeared him to the hundreds of people he worked with and millions of viewers at home.

David passed away aged 69

"David was an ambassador for antiques TV and loved every minute spent making the many, many episodes of Bargain Hunt, Flog It, Antiques Road Trip and more. We all remember David with great fondness, and send our condolences to his family and many friends in the antique trade and beyond."

Fellow auctioneer Charles Hanson called him a “great friend” while attributing the passion that the public has for antiques shows to him. He added: "Anybody could speak to him and he had time for so many members of the public to share their stories, memories, nostalgia and passion for old things."

Was David Berry married?

David was married to his wife, Janet, but the pair’s relationship was kept very private. According to Warwickshire World, Janet attended his funeral in 2012 alongside his two nephews, Dylan and George. The articled continued: “Janet was overwhelmed by the number of people at Sunday’s service and would like to thank everyone for their presence, messages of sympathy and kind thoughts which have been of great comfort.”

