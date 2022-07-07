The Godfather and Elf star James Caan dies aged 82

Actor James Caan, best known for his starring roles in films including The Godfather and Elf, has sadly passed away at the age of 82.

His family shared a statement on Twitter that read: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."

His cause of death has not been disclosed, but tributes have been pouring in for the actor on social media. "So very sad to hear that James Caan passed away. An amazing man, and an amazing actor. These shoes cannot be filled. He will be missed. RIP Sonny Corleone!" shared one heartbroken fan on social media, as another wrote: "Oh, James Caan. Such a physical, magnetic, hot-blooded actor."

Throughout his lifetime, James was nominated for several awards and came close to winning an Oscar for his portrayal of Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 classic The Godfather. He also was nominated for four Golden Globes and an Emmy. He was awarded a motion pictures star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

James Caan with his son James Caan Jr earlier this year

The actor is survived by his five children: Tara, who he fathered with his first wife Dee Jay Mathis, Scott, who was born during his second marriage to Sheila Marie Ryan, Alexander, who was born to his third wife Ingrid Hajek and James and Jacob, who he had with his fourth wife, Linda Stokes.

Scott has followed in his father's footsteps and sought out a career in front of the cameras, landing starring roles on the likes of TV dramas Hawaii Five-O and NCIS: Los Angeles, as well as the film franchise Ocean's Eleven.

Before his death, James to part in the celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of The Godfather earlier this year. He was also announced as one of the stars of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis which would have marked his fifth collaboration with the award-winning director.

