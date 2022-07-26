Grantchester stars delight fans with hilarious behind-the-scenes skit The cast clearly love to have a laugh together on set

The Grantchester cast have released a hilarious behind-the-scenes skit from Tom Brittney's first day directing episode three of season seven - and fans are loving it!

MORE: Grantchester star Robson Green announces project away from beloved ITV drama

Interwoven with clips of the actor at work, directing scenes from the episode, were videos of his co-stars being interviewed about Tom's directing skills and making playful remarks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Grantchester stars share hilarious skit

At the start of the video, Robson can be seen introducing the season seven cast. "We're back, series seven. All the old gang are back," he starts.

"Lovely Tessa Peake-Jones, amazing Al Weaver, lovely Kacey Ainsworth and of course my best buddy and actor, Tom Brittney," he says approaching the Will Davenport actor's trailer which has the label 'Director' posted on it.

Robson continues: "Tom Brittney, director? Tom Brittney's directing? Oh god, nobody told me. It's a [expletive] outrage. Who does he think he is? Peter Jackson? Brittney, where are ya? Going to get my agent on the phone."

MORE: Meet the Grantchester cast's real-life partners

MORE: Grantchester star Tom Brittney opens up about James Norton's exit

In a separate clip, Robson can be seen sitting on a chair in Geordie's office at the police station, when he says: "A lot of the directors we bring onto Grantchester are seasoned professionals, incredibly experienced.

Tom directed episode three of season seven

"But we've got one director, I checked out his CV… There was nothing on it. It was just a blank page. Yeah, a guy called Tom Brittney."

Former Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie, who plays Bonnie in season seven, also got in on the joke. She told the camera: "I was there for Tom's first directing day and I just didn't look him in the eye, didn't take a single note. I said no to everything he suggested and it went fine."

Between videos of the cast joking around was genuine praise from Mrs. C actress Tessa, who said of Tom: "He's fantastic and all of us, I think I can say, loved working with him."

Fans praised the hilarious video

She went on to add: "What was really nice was working with him on set as the actor and at the same time, him then nipping behind the camera to have a look and then coming back again. It was really exciting and he's very, very good at it."

Fans took to the comments section to react to the hilarious skit, with one person writing: "@robsongreenonthegram You are an absolute scream, sir. What a national treasure you are, what joy! @tombrittney Well done, Tom. I could see you had the framing eye from your incredible photography."

A second added: "So cool…..thanks for sharing this BTS," while another praised the final result, writing: "It was an amazing episode… the best one of the season by far!! Loving Grantchester!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.