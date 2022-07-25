Love Island talent show: the best performances from over the years Watch Millie Court's iconic piano playing

Love Island's famous talent show is arguably one of the best segments the reality series has to offer and has produced some of the most memorable moments from the show.

From Millie Court's adorable piano performance to Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay's impressive rapping, here are some of the best talent show moments.

WATCH: Best Love Island performances from over the years

7. Millie Court's piano playing - 2021

Millie Court's piano performance went viral when she gave a rendition of Ed Sheeran's romantic ballad Perfect in last year's series.

The now-iconic moment certainly won over Millie's former boyfriend, Liam Reardon, who told viewers in the Beach Hut: "To hear Millie play a song like that, that's definitely a love song and I think I am definitely in love."

Millie played a sweet piano tune last year

6. Paige Turley's pop performance - 2020

With Paige Turley being a professional singer, it was no surprise that she chose to perform a song for the 2020 talent show. The now-24-year-old wowed her fellow islanders by singing a rendition of Robin S' 1990 song Show Me Love.

Reacting to Paige's performance, fellow contestant Priscilla Anyabu said: "Paigey baby has pipes. I mean her voice was amazing."

Paige impressed the islanders with her beautiful voice

5. Priscilla Anyabu sensational dance - 2020

Paige wasn't the only incredible performer from her season, however, as Priscilla Anyabu's sensational dance was pretty unforgettable. The model stunned her fellow islanders by showing off her impressive dance moves.

Commenting on her performance, Luke Trotman said: "Priscilla, Priscilla, Priscilla, livable! Energy straight away and it lasted throughout the whole performance. Everyone was so shocked, I think."

Priscilla wowed viewers with her dance moves

4. Camilla Thurlow's poignant speech - 2017

Back in 2017, Camilla gave an impassioned speech to her fellow islanders about a subject close to her heart. The humanitarian worker spoke about armed violence and innocent victims killed by explosive remnants of war.

"Whilst Love Island may be about finding romantic love, there are so many other lessons that we have all learnt in here and we now have the incredible opportunity to apply those in the world to make a real difference," she said, before encouraging her fellow contestants to "be brave, to stand up for what we think is right, to throw ourselves into every single challenge that life throws at us and to always try and be that little bit kinder than we need to be."

Camilla delivered a poignant speech

3. Siânnise and Luke's dance - 2020

Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman proved they were the ultimate couple goals in season six of the series when they performed a dance routine together in matching outfits.

Fellow islander Demi Jones's reaction summed up the performance perfectly when she said: "The chemistry is not only in the bedroom, it's on the dance floor!"

Nothing says couple goals like Siânnise and Luke's dance

2. Chris and Kem rapping - 2017

Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay's rapping performance certainly lifted the mood in the Love Island villa back in 2017. The boys showed off their rhyming skills while Marcel Somerville played on the keyboard, impressing the islanders as well as viewers at home.

The duo even ended up releasing a song called Little Bit Leave It upon their departure from the villa and managed to make it to number 15 on the UK Singles Chart in 2017.

Chris and Kem performed Little Bit Leave It in 2017

1. Cara De La Hoyde's breathing fire - 2016

2016 winner Cara De La Hoyde showed off her incredible fire breathing skills during the season two talent show, leaving her fellow islanders' jaws on the floor.

The circus performer blew fire from her mouth while donning a black bikini and even managed to bring a tear to her partner Nathan Massey's eye.

Something tells me the 2022 stars will have a hard time topping Cara's talent!

Cara showed off her jaw-dropping fire breathing skills

