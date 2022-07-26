GMB's Charlotte Hawkins corrected by guest in awkward moment Chloe Sims appeared on the show

Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins was corrected by a guest on the show, Chloe Sims, after a pre-recorded VT misinformed viewers on where she and her family were from.

Chloe, who is a TOWIE star, appeared on the ITV programme on Tuesday along with her two sisters, Frankie and Demi, as well as her brother, Charlie.

WATCH: GMB's Charlotte Hawkins corrected by guest in awkward moment

Before the siblings were introduced, a video report about the family and their upcoming Kardashian-style reality show was played. Towards the end of the VT, a reporter could be heard saying: "From Basildon to Beverley Hills, there's a new family in town."

The cameras cut back to Charlotte and the show's guests before the 47-year-old presenter quickly stated: "Uh-oh, we've upset you already. Well joining us now is the Sims family - Chloe, Frankie, Demi and Charlie. Did you need to make a correction on that point?"

"We're not from Basildon, hun," responded Chloe, prompting laughter from her siblings.

"We'd like to make that clear in that case," replied Charlotte.

Chloe Sims appeared on Tuesday's show

"It's alright, we'll let it go," added Chloe, jokingly.

Chloe announced the upcoming launch of their new show via her Instagram page last week. Sharing a snap of the siblings dressed in an all-black leather ensemble, she told her 1.2 million followers: "IT'S OFFICIAL. The Sims family finally have their own show and we are so excited to share the brand new concept exclusively on OFTV.

"Download the FREE streaming app via - IOS app store, android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung TV and Roku."

Charlotte was corrected following misinformation in a VT

OnlyFans' official Twitter account confirmed the news with the post: "Ready for the next British Invasion? The Sims are coming stateside and America has no idea what it's in for."

With a working title House of Sims, the new programme will give a fly-on-the-wall insight into the family's lives at their Essex home as well as on their international travels to America.

The series is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

