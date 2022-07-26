This Morning thrown into chaos during live show and fans have same reaction Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle are presenting this week

This Morning was thrown into chaos during Tuesday's live show when hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle welcomed TV chef Gok Wan into the kitchen to cook his version of a Chinese takeaway – only for the gas to run out!

The chef had been trying to prepare the meal for Josie and Craig and was walking viewers through the step-by-step process at the time.

After realising the gas had run out, the This Morning regular was clearly a bit flustered but carried on like a true professional by reading the recipe out loud without a demonstration.

Once he had passed out the food he had made earlier over to Josie and Craig, Gok expressed his apologies to the viewers for the unexpected setback. But it seems viewers saw the funny side, and all had the same theory about what caused the kitchen mishap.

Josie and Craig are presenting This Morning this week

Many fans took to social media to poke fun about ITV "struggling" with the rising energy prices. One person joked on Twitter: "That's the energy prices for you #thismorning," followed by a laughing-face emoji, as another also quipped: "Someone didn't pay the leccy and gas bill #ThisMorning."

A third wrote: "This is awkward, no gas. Cost of living crisis #thismorning," as a fourth joked: "Lmao can't even provide gas!! Is BritBox not making enough money for itv #ThisMorning."

Gok is a regular on the show

Meanwhile, This Morning looks a little different at the moment as regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are currently undertaking their summer break. Josie and Craig have stepped in for this week and fans have been loving the duo!

One person said after their debut show on Monday: "What a great pairing, Josie and Craig on #ThisMorning. It's really enjoyable watching presenters with real chemistry and not talking over each other. Hope we see more of these two in future!"

Another agreed, tweeting: "Wow! Just turned on TV… Josie looks AMAZING!!! And how great to see her with Craig … winning team I think!"

