This Morning's Dermot O'Leary apologises for blunder after Alison Hammond jokingly mocks him The 49-year-old let slip a swear word

Dermot O'Leary apologised to viewers on Monday's edition of This Morning after calling his co-presenter, Alison Hammond, an expletive word during a jokey exchange.

MORE: ITV speaks out against This Morning's Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary feud rumours

The pair were looking back at their early careers on Big Brother, showing a clip of Alison appearing as a contestant on the show during its third season in 2002 before airing a video of Dermot hosting its spin-off show, Big Brother's Little Brother, which he presented from 2001.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dermot O'Leary apologises after swearing live on-air

Alison remarked: "You were so good on that show," to which her co-host jokingly responded: "Just on that show?"

The mum-of-one replied: "Yeah, just on that one," causing the pair to erupt with laughter.

"I'm only joking," she added, before Dermot quipped: "Such a [expletive]."

A shocked-looking Alison quickly addressed the viewers, saying: "Oops! Our apologies for that language."

READ: This Morning viewers confused by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's final appearance on show

MORE: Alison Hammond reveals painful health woe she's endured for weeks

Dermot sheepishly added: "Sorry," before swiftly moving on to the next segment.

Dermot let slip a swear word on Monday's show

Viewers were quick to react to the hilarious moment, with many taking to Twitter to express their surprise. One person tweeted: "Omg did Dermot just call Alison a [expletive] on #ThisMorning," while another added: "Did Dermot really just say that [laughing face emoji]."

Others pointed out the great chemistry between Alison and Dermot, who seemingly forgot that he was live on-air for a moment.

One person wrote: "Dermot O'Leary swearing on #ThisMorning [laughing emojis] brilliant. Alison and Dermot's chemistry is 100%!" while another added: "Hahaha such a [expletive]. Something I'd say - it would just slip out my mouth too."

Viewers praised the pair's chemistry

A third fan commented: "I'm screaming at Alison trying to keep a straight face after Dermot called her a [expletive] live on air," while another agreed, adding: "Alison trying not to laugh at Dermot is killing me."

The humourous moment comes just a month after ITV issued a statement addressing rumours of a feud between the two hosts.

An ITV spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: "Despite the challenges of starting their on-screen partnership during a pandemic, Alison and Dermot have developed a firm friendship and their chemistry has proved a ratings success.

"Since the pandemic ended, the pair are now able to enjoy socialising together post the show and have enjoyed spending time with each other's families too."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.