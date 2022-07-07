This Morning viewers baffled over 'weird' change to show Holly and Phillip hosted the show from a forest

This Morning viewers who tuned in to watch Thursday's show were left "baffled" as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hosted the show from a forest to mark the programme's first ever 'Forestival'.

The show opened with bongo players performing while dressed in colourful feathers before panning to the presenting duo, who were dressed in festival gear with Holly wearing a leather jacket and white floaty dress while Phillip rocked a flower-patterned shirt.

"Welcome to our This Morning Forestival," said Phillip before Holly added: "This is very exciting. We have brought the entire show here back to our This Morning forest today to throw our very own summer festival. It's so nice to be back."

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the show's unusual setting, with one person writing: "What a weird day it is today [laughing emoji]," while another added: "What is happening? What are they dressed up as? Why are they in the forest? I've been glued to the news so feeling pretty baffled."

A third fan expressed their preference for the show's usual format, commenting: "Much prefer #ThisMorning when it is in the studio. Can't say I enjoy it from 'the forest'".

Later on in the programme, the hosts welcomed The Bootleg Beatles, who performed one of the iconic music group's famous tunes: 'Goodbye'.

Holly and Phillip hosted the show from a forest on Thursday

Viewers questioned the timing of the segment and suggested whether it was aimed at Boris Johnson following the news that he would be resigning later on today.

One person tweeted: "Only #ThisMorning would talk about Boris resigning on a festival-style show, and I wouldn’t expect anything else," while another added: "Well… this isn't one of the trippiest ways to celebrate Boris Johnson's leaving."

A third viewer questioned: "Is this a leaving party for Boris?"

