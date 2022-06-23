This Morning viewers slam awkward Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interview in 'dreadful' segment Fans weren't too pleased

This Morning viewers have taken to Twitter to complain about a "dreadful" segment at the beginning of Thursday's show which saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield give an "awkward" interview with two guests.

The presenting duo welcomed Lydia Barker and Billy Brown to the programme via video link. The couple, from Somerset, had been accused by their neighbours of being too noisy in the bedroom.

WATCH: This Morning viewers weren't impressed with this 'dreadful' segment

Lydia admitted that the couple were "shocked" after receiving a letter about the complaint. They have been told by their social housing provider that the matter is being "monitored".

Phillip then revealed that the programme had asked the pair to record themselves during a session in the bedroom and told viewers that he and Holly were about to listen through their earpieces.

Upon hearing the audio, the hosts gasped as Holly addressed the guests: "You definitely like to talk to each other during your love-making!"

Holly and Phillip interviewed Lydia Barker and Billy Brown on Thursday

"She never shuts up!" Billy replied as Lydia burst out laughing.

"Maybe part of the complaint might be about the words you were actually shouting," said Phillip, before clarifying that it was Lydia who could be heard on the tape.

Billy then responded: "Thank you for clearing that up, Phillip."

The couple went on to reveal that the complaint has "changed things" for them in the bedroom as the pair are more conscious of their noise levels.

Some fans weren't happy with the segment

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to complain about the "uncomfortable" segment, with one person writing: "What a strange start to the show. God I'd be mortified," while another added: "This is an awful start to #ThisMorning. They are laughing but I'd be so embarrassed."

A third person commented: "What a dreadful start to #ThisMorning just yuk. Why would the producers actually think this was worthy of a slot!!!" while another tweeted: "If anyone is watching #ThisMorning feel like this interview is so awkward."

Not all fans were displeased with the segment, however, with some filling the Twitter hashtag with laughing emojis, while another added: "How do Holly and Phil even keep a straight face in these interviews."

