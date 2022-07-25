This Morning viewers give their verdict on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield replacements Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle have stepped in this week

This Morning viewers have given their verdict on new presenting duo Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle, who are standing in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this week.

Holly and Phillip are taking an extended break from the show for their summer holidays and will return to the programme in September.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the show praised the new pairing, pointing out that the presenters share great on-screen chemistry.

One person wrote: "What a great pairing, Josie and Craig on #ThisMorning. It's really enjoyable watching presenters with real chemistry and not talking over each other. Hope we see more of these two in future!" while another added: "Wow! Just turned on TV… Josie looks AMAZING!!! And how great to see her with Craig … winning team I think!"

A third viewer commented: "Josie and Craig are a great presenting combo so natural, upbeat and down to earth. Love them!" while another agreed, adding: "Josie and Craig are the perfect combo!"

For those unfamiliar with Craig, he is an Irish television and radio presenter who hosts the coverage of the Rugby Union on BT Sport and also appears on the competition segments on This Morning.

Viewers are loving Josie and Craig on the show

Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary also stepped in for Holly and Phillip last week before handing over the reins to Josie and Craig.

Another ITV star expected to take a seat on the blue sofa in the coming weeks is Loose Women host Ruth Langsford, who will return to the show having previously appeared alongside her husband, Eamonn Holmes, until last year. The 62-year-old will be hosting for a week with It Takes Two star Rylan Clark.

Alison and Dermot hosted the show last week

Speaking about the summer line-up, This Morning's editor Martin Frizell said: "I'm delighted that This Morning will continue to air throughout the summer weeks with such a varied and talented mix of hosts that I know viewers adore.

"Each partnership will bring something new and exciting to entertain viewers each morning across the nation no matter what the weather will be like outside this summer!"

