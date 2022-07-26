Holly Willoughby shares candid photo from bed at start of summer holiday The This Morning star posted on Instagram

Holly Willoughby's summer holiday has got off to a successful start!

The This Morning star – who is now enjoying an extended break from the show – took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snapshot from her bed.

The picture shows Holly holding a copy of Gillian McAllister's Wrong Place, Wrong Time, as she gave a sneak peek inside her morning.

Holly, 41, wrote: "I woke up super early to finish this book before the kids woke up… wow… it was amazing!!!! Loved every page… if you are looking for a summer read… I've found it!

Holly shared a snapshot from her bed

"@gillianmauthor thank you for having such a productive lockdown (looks back at her own banana bread photos!) and writing something so brilliant."

Holly's post comes as she prepares to celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Dan Baldwin.

The TV star is preparing for her 15th wedding anniversary

The couple were married on 4 August 2007 and are now parents to three children – Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and seven-year-old Chester.

In a recent interview for Wylde Moon, Holly spoke about her favourite wedding days moments. "I'll always remember the moment my dad walked in when I was ready to go and he burst into tears. It immediately set me off," she admitted.

Holly and Dan married in 2007

After making it through the ceremony, Holly was tearful once again as she admired her outdoor venue at the 900-year-old castle during a private moment with Dan.

She added: "I remember sneaking a peek into the marquee with Dan whilst we were having a moment to ourselves, and being bowled over by how beautiful it looked and smelt.

They share three children together

"We had little pots of fresh herbs on all the tables as wedding favours for guests to take home, and the intoxicating fragrance of bay, basil, mint, rosemary, oregano, sage was just unreal. I just burst into tears…again! I mean, I literally spent the whole day in tears!"

