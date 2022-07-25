BBC's new drama Champion from Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams looks seriously good - first look Ready for a musical drama? Sign us up.

Fans of Queenie should be on the lookout for author Candice Carty-Williams’ brand new series with BBC and Netflix, Champion. The show, which has been described as a musical drama that is a "celebration of Black music and of a Black family", is coming to our screens soon - and it sounds seriously good.

MORE: Grantchester stars delight fans as they team up for new BBC series

Speaking about the project, Candice said: "Champion is a celebration of Black music and of a Black family, however fragmented that family might be, and I can’t wait for the world to see their story.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ready for BBC's new series Champion?

"Since I knew what music was, I’ve loved grime and UK rap and neo-soul, to the point of obsession, and to bring to BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. and Netflix globally a series that gives these genres of music life and texture is my dream, as is working with some of the best producers and songwriters making music today to create original tracks for the show."

The show has a top-notch cast, including stars such as Top Boy’s Malcolm Kamulete, Sherwood’s Nadine Marshall and Doctor Who’s Jo Martin.

Will you be watching?

So what is it all about? The synopsis reads: "Rap sensation Bosco Champion is home from prison, and ready to dominate the music industry once more. But when his dutiful younger sister Vita’s own talent is discovered by Bosco’s rival, Bulla, she steps out of her brother's shadow to become a performer in her own right, setting the Champion siblings against one another and tearing apart the whole family in the process."

MORE: Douglas Henshall breaks silence after shock exit from Shetland

MORE: Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi reveals filming setback for series 12

The show has been described by the BBC as a "love letter to Black British music set in south London", and will feature original music from top musicians including BBC Music Sound of 2017 prize winner Ray BLK.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.