Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge celebrates big news with fans after series four release The Netflix show is back!

Virgin River fans were thrilled when season four finally dropped on Netflix this month. The new episodes have clearly gone down a treat with viewers as the show is currently sitting comfortably in the number one spot of trending titles in both the UK and the US.

MORE: Virgin River star Martin Henderson opens up about terrifying injury he suffered on set of season four

But star of the show Alexandra Breckenridge took to Instagram to share more good news with her fans – Virgin River has gone global!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Virgin River releases official full-length trailer for season four

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the Mel Monroe star, who has been on the series since the beginning, reposted a screenshot from a fan, showing Virgin River at the number one spot for most watched show on Netflix Italy.

Alexandra is no doubt thrilled with the success of season four, which sees her character Mel and on-screen love interest Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) navigate the next steps in their relationships.

MORE: What happened to Hope on Virgin River? Annette O'Toole's character change explained

MORE: Virgin River: This is what the cast of the Netflix drama look like out of costume

Season four is going down a treat with viewers all over the globe!

It's been a series of ups and downs ahead of the release of the new episodes as, earlier this year, filming for season five was shut down due to the spread of Omicron.

However, shooting is due to resume in Vancouver at some point this summer so fans can expect the next chapter to land on Netflix in 2023.

Season four picks up not long after the end of season three, with Mel and Jack visiting a fertility doctor together to discuss the fact that she is pregnant, Lizzie still angry at ex Ricky and Doc and Hope finally reunited.

What are you making of the new episodes?

The synopsis reads: "For years, [Mel] yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him.

"Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.