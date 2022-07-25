Virgin River fashion: Where to shop Melinda Monroe's country chic wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's official – series four of Virgin River has finally dropped on Netflix! Bringing back some familiar faces, among them is of course, our favourite redheaded heroine, Mel Monroe.

In between balancing her ever-dramatic work and social life, the iconic character never fails to deliver endless style inspiration, whether she's going for a run in her New Balance trainers, rocking Revolve's high-waisted jeans or heading to the clinic in a silky blouse by Saks Fifth Avenue.

Obsessed with her countryfied cool girl aesthetic? We've tracked down the exact pieces worn by Mel in Virgin River, plus some gorgeous lookalikes, so you can recreate the character's on-screen wardrobe.

Mel loves to team her floral dresses with a denim jacket

As fans of the show will know, Mel loves to style her floral dresses with a denim jacket, and in season four episode one, she's wearing this Indigo design from Loft.

GET THE LOOK:

EXACT MATCH: Denim Jacket In Classic Indigo Wash, £101.66, Loft

EXACT MATCH: Mother High Waisted Rider Skimp, £287 / $268, Revolve

Mel is all about fuss-free fashion and she owns several pairs of sky blue jeans. This season, she's added Mother's 'High Waisted Rider Skimp' jeans to her collection.

One of Mel's standout looks from season four is the bee-printed blouse which she tucks into her rust red skirt.

GET THE LOOK:

EXACT MATCH: L'Agence - Camille 3/4 Sleeve Blouse In Ecru Gold Bee, $202, Shop Premium Outlets

EXACT MATCH: The Small Transport Crossbody Bag, £138, Madewell

You might recognise this tan crossbody bag from one of Mel's many trips to the clinic in season four.

EXACT MATCH: Pink Wool Wrap Coat, £159 / $247.10, Whistles

Mel's wardrobe is mostly made up of subtle, muted tones, so it's hardly surprising that she just debuted Whistle's wrap coat in pale pink. Sure, it might be warm at the moment, but there's no harm in doing some early shopping for autumn.

EXACT MATCH: Vince Satin Pullover Tank, £173.44 / $195, Saks Fifth Avenue

While chatting to Jack, Mel can be seen wearing the Satin Pullover Tank from Saks Fifth Avenue.

EXACT MATCH: NB Nergize Sport Trainers, £60 / $49.99, New Balance

We all know our girl loves to run – it's one of Mel's favourite hobbies. And when she does, she makes sure to lace up her New Balance trainers.

Alexandra Breckenridge posted a video while filming in Mel's gorgeous green dress

Mel looked absolutely stunning in the Sage Green Satin Button-Up Midi Dress from Lulus this season. Sadly, it's already sold out but there is a waitlist!

GET THE LOOK:

EXACT MATCH: Amayah Sage Green Satin Button-Up Midi Dress, $150, Lulus

