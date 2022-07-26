Kurt Russell and son Wyatt come together for new series The Hollywood family is working together

Kurt Russell is one of Hollywood's biggest stars and continues to be part of some truly exciting projects, but has largely remained away from television.

However, the actor is set to return to the small screen for his first TV role since his appearances on numerous TV films in the 1970s and 80s.

According to Deadline, he has been signed on to the upcoming Apple television series Godzilla and the Titans, but that isn't the best part.

What makes the comeback even more special for him is that he will be doing it beside his son with Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell.

While more details of the show and their individual roles haven't been revealed yet, they will star alongside Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

"Following the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the new reality that monsters are real," the Deadline synopsis reads.

Kurt and Wyatt will star in Godzilla and the Titans together

"The untitled series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

While Kurt is currently between projects, Wyatt is starring in the Andrew Garfield miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, which has received praise from critics.

The clan also boasts two other star siblings in Goldie's children from her marriage to Bill Hudson, Oliver and Kate Hudson.

Members of the family will often collaborate on a variety of projects with each other and share a close bond, frequently supporting each other and giving shout outs on social media.

Oliver did so recently for his mom as she delivered a speech on mental health as part of her work with the organization MindUp.

The famous family members are very supportive of each other

He sweetly penned: "My beautiful mama changing the world. Yes she's an iconic actor but the work she's done for the last 20 years to shine a light on what's happening to these kids who feel like there's no way out is her true legacy.. Love you Ma!"

