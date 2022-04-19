Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt gears up for major change The Black Mirror star is moving on up!

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are gearing up for their son, Wyatt, to make a big move, as it's just been revealed that he'll be moving on up and out.

The actor and his wife, fellow actress Meredith Hagner, have just sold their Spanish-style house for just under $2.9 million less than a month after listing it for sale.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances on the streets with her son

The two decided to move out of the estate a while after giving birth to their son, Buddy Prine, with Meredith revealing on social media that: "Our beloved bakman is for sale.

"We wanted to raise our bb closer to fam so we are west sisters now, but to say leaving our pink hacienda is hard is an understatement."

Meredith even shared pictures of their house on social media, including a rare appearance by her husband Wyatt and their many dogs.

"A good one," she simply captioned it, sharing the address and further posting that there were open houses available at that time.

Meredith earlier revealed that their house was on sale

During a rare interview in March 2021 following the arrival of his son, Wyatt opened up about fatherhood on Good Morning America.

"It's everything everyone says it is," said the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star.

"The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids."

He added: "The feeling, you can't describe it." Wyatt and Meredith's son has been kept out of the spotlight so far, unlike his older cousins who regularly appear on their parents' social media accounts.

Wyatt is moving to be closer to family

Buddy is Goldie and Kurt's seventh grandchild and fifth grandson. Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett have three children – sons Bohdi and Wilder and daughter Rio, while daughter Kate is also mum to three children.



