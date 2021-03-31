Goldie Hawn’s son Wyatt Russell teases Marvel future as he replaces Chris Evans as Captain America Wyatt Russell has taken on the role of Captain America

Wyatt Russell has taken on the role of Captain America, but Goldie Hawn's son has teased that it may be for longer than fans expect.

Joking that "it's above his pay grade" to discuss plans for his character, he did admit that he is trying to "do a good job and hopefully this one is good, and it's good enough to make more."

The star plays John Walker in the new Disney+ show Falcon and the Winter Soldier, picking up Cap's shield after Steve Rogers stepped away.

John has already rubbed Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes up the wrong way - but they may have to put up with John for longer than they'd like.

Not that Wyatt is spilling any Marvel details.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the father-of-one also revealed that he has such a fear of spoiling major secrets that he tries to "just forget everything for, like, for real."

"So, I really don't know the answer to some questions. And it's much easier to do it that way," he said.

Goldie and Kurt's family is growing

Goldie and Kurt Russell's son became a dad over the Christmas season, and spoke about the life-changing moment on Good Morning America on Friday.

"It's everything everyone says it is," said the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star.

"The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids."

He added: "The feeling, you can't describe it."

Meredith and Wyatt became parents over Christmas

It was first revealed in December that Wyatt and his wife Meredith Hagner were expecting their first child, and that the little baby was due on Christmas day.

However, the couple waited until mid-March to officially announce the news of their son, Buddy Prine's, arrival. Buddy is Goldie and Kurt's seventh grandchild and fifth grandson.

