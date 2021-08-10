Oliver Hudson celebrates happy news following heartfelt health confession It's not been easy for the father-of-three

Oliver Hudson was delighted to deliver some joyous news to fans on Tuesday in the wake of an emotional post which surprised many.

The son of Goldie Hawn - who shares three children with his wife, Erin Bartlett - updated his social media followers with an Instagram message which has clearly thrilled Oliver and his legion of fans.

The Nashville star revealed he has a new acting role as the male lead in the Fox drama series, The Cleaning Lady.

WATCH: Kate Hudson is left in hysterics by her older brother Oliver Hudson

Alongside an article sharing the news, Oliver wrote: "Back to work for Oliver Hudson. This is a drama so don't expect anything funny from me for at least 3 months."

Fans were falling over themselves to congratulate him writing: "Yes for you! Don't quit the podcasts though bro," and, "amazing, I'll definitely be watching".

Despite Oliver's natural comedic ability, many of his followers were happy to see him taking on a serious role again.

Oliver shared news of his new TV role

His career news comes just days after Oliver made a confession about his mental health which sparked plenty of support from his famous family.

He posted a picture of himself as a little boy, alongside the caption: "Listen kid.. your future’s gonna be good but you're gonna have to go on antidepressants.

"Shouldn't be much of a surprise with that stupid face you're making.. anyway, good look. -OLIVER HUDSON P.S. - I dig that hat sweater combo…"

Oliver is the son of Goldie Hawn and brother of Kate Hudson

His sister, Kate Hudson, was one of the first to show her support in the comments, writing: "I love you."

Others praised Oliver for his honesty, with one writing: "Well no shame in taking care of your mental health and your picture is adorable," and another wrote: "I think we are all right now. Hang in there." A third added: "It happens to the best of us."

Oliver is the oldest son of Goldie and her ex-husband, Bill Hudson, who are also parents to daughter Kate.

